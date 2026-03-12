Whiteside County sheriff asks residents to turn over airborne school bus video, tries to dispel online rumors

Two days after a Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico school bus incident sent passengers to the hospital, Whiteside County’s sheriff is asking anyone with video footage to provide it for the official investigation and is attempting to correct what he described as inaccurate information that’s been surfacing on social media.

In a Wednesday morning email initially notifying media outlets about the incident, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker wrote that the sheriff’s office was notified about 4 p.m. Tuesday that a Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico bus had possibly been involved in a crash.

Deputies responded to the area and found the bus at Tampico Elementary School, according to the release. Several passengers suffered injuries as a result of the incident and were taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to the release.

Booker wrote that Timothy J. Spurlock, 40, of Rock Falls, had been identified as the bus driver and was issued a citation for improper lane use.

In an email sent out Thursday afternoon, Booker said the sheriff’s office “would like to provide clarification regarding the school bus incident that occurred on March 10, 2026, involving a Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico School District bus.”

Booker wrote that in the time since the initial news release was issued, a video recorded by a residential Ring camera had been circulating in the media and on social media.

“The video appears to show the bus traveling over a raised portion of roadway and briefly becoming airborne prior to continuing down the roadway,” he wrote.

He wrote in the email that the video had not been provided to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office as part of the investigation, and “the sheriff’s office has learned that the footage was provided directly to media outlets instead. Anyone in possession of video or other evidence related to this incident is encouraged to provide that information directly to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office so it can be reviewed as part of the official investigation.”

Booker also wrote that the sheriff’s office is aware of comments circulating on social media alleging that Spurlock left the scene of the crash.

“That information is not accurate,” Booker wrote. “Responding deputies determined that no life-threatening injuries were being reported at the scene. In order to safely account for the students and allow emergency personnel to properly evaluate those involved, the driver was instructed by responding authorities to return to Tampico Elementary School, which served as the designated location for emergency personnel and investigators.

“The driver followed those instructions and did not leave the incident in violation of the law. He remained cooperative with law enforcement throughout the investigation,” Booker wrote.

Several students were taken to a local hospital for evaluation following the incident.

According to a Tuesday night statement on the Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District website, students were on the bus being taken at the time of the incident.

“District officials promptly contacted EMS and law enforcement to respond,” according to the statement. “All students were assessed and no serious injuries were reported. Four individuals were transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The incident remains under investigation, and the district is fully cooperating with law enforcement as we work to gather all facts. District policies are being implemented as part of the investigation.”

Booker said the investigation is still underway.

“As the sheriff I understand that anytime a school bus is involved in an incident, parents and community members are going to be concerned and upset,” Booker wrote. “That’s completely understandable. | am very thankful that the injuries reported were not life-threatening, and our priority was making sure the students were accounted for and evaluated by medical personnel.”