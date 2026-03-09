All-Conference Three Rivers East boys, girls basketball teams released

Newman’s George Jungerman works against Byron’s Ben Hively earlier this season in the Forreston Holiday Tournament title game. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Three Rivers Athletic Conference released its all-conference boys and girls basketball teams, with multiple area athletes recognized through voting by the head coaches.

The Newman boys, who shared the conference title with Mendota at 9-1, had all five starters earn spots on the team.

Newman seniors Garret Matznick and George Jungerman were named to the first-team as unanimous selections, while Evan Bushman was named to the second-team. Senior Comet Asher Ernst was named honorable mention, along with junior John Rowzee.

Erie-Prophetstown senior Connor Keegan was named first-team for the third-place Panthers. E-P senior Gus Schultz was named second-team, while Evan Steimle and Keegan Winckler were honorable mention picks.

Other first-team selections went to Hall’s Braden Curran, Mendota’s Cole Tillman and Kewanee’s Chris Crowe.

Also earning second-team were Mendota’s Aden Tillman, Dane Doyle and Oliver Munoz; Kewanee’s Griff Hicks and Princeton’s Gavin Lanham.

On the girls’ side, Newman senior Lucy Oetting and sophomore Gisselle Martin were unanimous first-team selections for the conference champions.

Newman’s Lucy Oetting works to put up a shot against Erie-Prophetstown Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

E-P senior Aubrey Huisman was also named to the first-team.

Other first-team selections went to Princeton’s Keighley Davis and Payton Brandt, and Kewanee’s Damaris Diaz.

Newman junior Elaina Allen was named to the second-team.

Also named second-team were Hall’s Charlie Pellegrini; Kewanee’s Audrey Clucas and Bailey VanWinkle; Mendota’s Mariyah Elam and Princeton’s Camryn Driscoll.

Area honorable mention picks included E-P’s Lauren Abbott, Brynn Brown and Ashlyn Johnson, along with Newman’s Veronica Haley.