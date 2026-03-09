All-Conference Three Rivers East boys, girls basketball teams released

The Three Rivers Athletic Conference released its all-conference boys and girls basketball teams, with multiple area athletes recognized through voting by the head coaches.
The Newman boys, who shared the conference title with Mendota at 9-1, had all five starters earn spots on the team.
Newman seniors Garret Matznick and George Jungerman were named to the first-team as unanimous selections, while Evan Bushman was named to the second-team. Senior Comet Asher Ernst was named honorable mention, along with junior John Rowzee.
Erie-Prophetstown senior Connor Keegan was named first-team for the third-place Panthers. E-P senior Gus Schultz was named second-team, while Evan Steimle and Keegan Winckler were honorable mention picks.
Other first-team selections went to Hall’s Braden Curran, Mendota’s Cole Tillman and Kewanee’s Chris Crowe.
Also earning second-team were Mendota’s Aden Tillman, Dane Doyle and Oliver Munoz; Kewanee’s Griff Hicks and Princeton’s Gavin Lanham.
On the girls’ side, Newman senior Lucy Oetting and sophomore Gisselle Martin were unanimous first-team selections for the conference champions.
E-P senior Aubrey Huisman was also named to the first-team.
Other first-team selections went to Princeton’s Keighley Davis and Payton Brandt, and Kewanee’s Damaris Diaz.
Newman junior Elaina Allen was named to the second-team.
Also named second-team were Hall’s Charlie Pellegrini; Kewanee’s Audrey Clucas and Bailey VanWinkle; Mendota’s Mariyah Elam and Princeton’s Camryn Driscoll.
Area honorable mention picks included E-P’s Lauren Abbott, Brynn Brown and Ashlyn Johnson, along with Newman’s Veronica Haley.