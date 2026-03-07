Ketchum is Amboy High School’s student of the month

Olivia Ketchum, a senior, is Amboy High School’s student of the month for March.

She is the daughter of Daniel and Tanya Ketchum and has three siblings: Lexi, Logan and Liam.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: have a couple of classes that I find really engaging, and I can’t pick just one. The first ones are band and choir, both taught by Travis Kemmerer. I find these classes engaging because music is something I love to do, and Mr. Kemmerer helps us follow our passion in a fun way. The other class is math, any math class really, but specifically the ones I took with Cyndi Carlson aka “Dinger”. I have always loved math, but she makes math so much fun to learn. She believes in her students and pushes them to be their best.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend Northern Illinois University, which I have already been accepted to, to major in Music Education.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities are the musicals at my high school and the competition dance team at Starlight Dance Studio.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: An activity at school that was meaningful to me was the marching band. I have been a member of the marching band for 4 years, and drum major for one. The marching band helped me come out of my shell and gain confidence in myself and my abilities.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to become a music teacher so I can share my passion with students who are also passionate about music.

The Amboy High School Student of the Month is sponsored by The First National Bank in Amboy.