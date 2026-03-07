Dixon’s St. Anne Catholic School to host Lenten fish fry March 13

Three St. Anne Catholic School students enjoy their meals at the Feb. 27 Fish Fry held at the school in Dixon. The next Fish Fry is scheduled for 4 - 7 p.m. March 13. (Photo Provided By St. Anne Catholic)

St. Anne Catholic School in Dixon is holding a Friday Lenten fish fry fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 13. The community can dine in or carry out their orders.

The school is located at 1112 N. Brinton Ave.

Diners can choose from a menu of baked and fried cod, fish tacos, macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese, baked potatoes, tater tots, coleslaw, baked beans and fried pickles. All dinners include a dinner roll and dessert. The desserts are donated by community members.

Kids assist the dine-in customers by getting them drinks or condiments. The younger kids are also the greeters.

St. Anne’s first fish fry in February served 360 people and 600 pieces of cod were sold.

Prices for adults are $15, seniors $12 and children (under 10) $10. Raffle tickets are also being sold. The winner’s name will be drawn on St. Anne’s last day of school, the tickets are $20 a piece.