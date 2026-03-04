Sauk Valley Future Founders Entrepreneur Camp for middle school students launches in June

Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce logo (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

Sauk Valley Future Founders, an entrepreneurship camp for middle school students in grades 6-8, launches this June.

This inaugural program aims to spark creativity, build confidence and introduce young people to the fundamentals of starting and running a business.

Sauk Valley Future Founders is made possible through a collaborative partnership between the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center at Sauk Valley Community College, Whiteside Area Career Center and the University of Illinois Extension 4-H Program.

The camp will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday mornings from June 10 through July 1 at Whiteside Area Career Center, 1608 Fifth Ave. in Sterling.

Throughout the program, students will explore the full entrepreneurial journey, from brainstorming business ideas and developing a brand to pricing, marketing, and preparing a product for sale.

The experience culminates July 11 with a public pop-up event where students will sell their products to the community and experience entrepreneurship in action. The pop-up event occurs at Grandon Civic Center in Sterling.

“This program is about more than just business – it’s about empowering students to think creatively, take initiative, and believe in their ideas,” Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dallas Knack said. “By launching Sauk Valley Future Founders, we’re investing in our youth while strengthening the long-term workforce and economic future of the Sauk Valley.”

Community members are encouraged to follow along, attend the July pop-up event, and help celebrate the creativity and hard work of these young entrepreneurs.

The inaugural year is sponsored by the city of Sterling, Halo Branded Solutions, Sterling NAPA Auto Parts, Sauk Valley Bank and Sterling Federal Bank.

For more information about Sauk Valley Future Founders, contact Knack at 815-625-2400. Space is limited and cost is $50 a student. Deadline to register is June 2.

To register your student, call the Whiteside Area Career Center at 815-626-5810.