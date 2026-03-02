‘Woody Guthrie’ presentation is March 22 at Odell library in Morrison

The Whiteside Forum will host Bucky Halker and his presentation of “This Land is Your Land: The Folksongs of Woody Guthrie” on Sunday, March 22, in Morrison. (Photo provided by The Whiteside Forum)

The Whiteside Forum will host Bucky Halker and his presentation of “This Land is Your Land: The Folksongs of Woody Guthrie” on Sunday, March 22, in Morrison.

The presentation will begin at 2 p.m. at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison.

Clark “Bucky” Halker is an American academic, music historian, labor activist, singer and songwriter who specializes in American folk music. Halker is best known for his work on labor protest songs, Illinois folk music, and his involvement with the preservation of Woody Guthrie’s musical legacy.

He is a veteran Chicago performer with 15 albums to his credit. You can find out more about him on his website: www.buckyhalker.com/.

All Whiteside Forum events are free and open to the public due to the generosity of many. For more information about this event or the Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami by email at marcadami53@gmail.com or text at 815-718-5347.