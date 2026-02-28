Saxophone great Tom Scott to highlight Dixon spring concert

The Dixon Municipal Band’s annual spring concert will feature guest saxophone soloist Tom Scott at 7 p.m. March 28 at The Historic Dixon Theatre. (Photo Provided By Dixon Municipal Band)

The Dixon Municipal Band’s annual spring concert will feature guest saxophone soloist Tom Scott at 7 p.m. March 28 at The Dixon Historic Theatre.

A free clinic with Scott occurs from 1 to 2 p.m. at The Dixon Historic Theatre. Pre-concert music with Saxophonic Sounds begins at 6 p.m.

RSVP to Cathy James if you intend to attend the clinic. She can be reached at cathyjames76@yahoo.com or by calling or texting to 815-499-9426.

Scott is a renowned composer, arranger, producer, music director, saxophonist and educator. His 33 solo recordings have earned him 13 Grammy nominations and three Grammy awards.

Scott’s career as a guest artist spans more than 2,000 recordings.

Scott served as musical director for the Academy Awards, the Emmy Awards (nine times), and the People’s Choice Awards.

Scott teaches master classes in Woodwinds, Arranging & Film Composing and is currently on the faculty of the New York University Summer Jazz program.

Scott was also a featured soloist with the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Jazz Band this year at the Midwest Clinic.

Some of Scott’s 2,000-plus recordings have included artists Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones, Thelonious Monk, the Blues Brothers, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and Aerosmith.

Scott’s numerous contributions as a player and arranger include Joni Mitchell’s “Court and Spark” and “Miles of Aisles,” Steely Dan’s “Aja” and “Gaucho;” hit singles like Carole King’s “Jazzman,” Paul McCartney’s “Listen to What the Man Said,” Rod Stewart’s “Do You Think I’m Sexy,” Blondie’s “Rapture,’ Toto’s “Rosanna,” Whitney Houston’s “Saving All My Love for You” and on countless movie soundtracks, such as “Taxi Driver,” “The Jerk,” “Three Days of the Condor,” “Heaven Can Wait,” “Sea of Love,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?,” “Toy Story 2,” “Monsters Inc.” and the latest release of “A Star Is Born.”

Other achievements include composing film scores, among them “Conquest of the Planet of the Apes,” “Uptown Saturday Night,” “Stir Crazy,” “Hanky Panky,” “The Sure Thing,” “Soul Man,” “The Great Outdoors” and “Shakes the Clown.” His TV composing and conducting credits include the themes for “Family Ties” and “Starsky & Hutch,” background scores for “Baretta,” “Cannon,” “Barnaby Jones,” “Streets of San Francisco” and numerous TV movies and specials.

He has served as musical director for “Comic Relief,” “The Carol Burnett Show,” “The Pat Sajak Show,” Joni Mitchell, George Harrison, Olivia Newton-John and The GRP All-Star Big Band and composed the score for the HBO documentary “The Bronx, U.S.A.”