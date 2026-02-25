DUI charges filed in Whiteside County; woman accused of causing crash, injuring 4-year-old child

A Freeport woman has been charged in Whiteside County with felony aggravated driving under the influence and causing a Christmas Day crash that injured a 4-year-old child who was in the vehicle.

Taylor Winston, 30, is also charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count each of operating a vehicle with suspended registration and disregarding a traffic control device, according to court documents. All four of those charges are misdemeanors.

Court documents filed by the Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday allege that Winston’s blood/breath alcohol concentration was above .16 at the time of the crash.

The charges accuse her of failing to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of East 37th Street and Freeport Road, which is located in Sterling Township.

She is to appear in Whiteside County court at 9 a.m. March 26, according to court documents.