Spring is around the corner: What to expect at Sterling Park District this season

The annual Sterling Easter egg hunt is set for Saturday, March 28, at the Westwood soccer fields beginning at 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to children ages 8 and under, and is held rain or shine. (Alex T. Paschal)

As winter fades, Sterling residents can look forward to the seasonal transition happening across local parks and recreation areas. Park district staff are preparing facilities and green spaces for increased activity as warmer weather approaches.

Weather permitting, Emerald Hill will be opening for golf soon. Watch Emerald Hill Golf Course on Facebook for opening day announcements. Membership rates, daily fees and available tee times can be viewed online at emeraldhillgolf.com. Visit Emerald Hill to purchase memberships.

New this year is a Swim ‘n’ Gym spring break camp where participants ages 9-14 can take part in open swim and open gymnastics for $5 per day. The camp runs March 16-20 from 1-3 p.m. each day.

Free pickleball indoors at Westwood will be available beginning May 1, daily. Court reservation is required by calling 815-622-6201 or making a reservation at sterlingparks.org.

Other spring offerings include swim lessons, gymnastics, tennis and martial arts, along with fitness classes and personal training programs. Programs are structured for various age groups and skill levels, making it easy for families to find activities that fit their schedules and interests.

Registration deadlines vary by program and space is limited. Early registration helps ensure placement in preferred classes and leagues. Program schedules and registration information are available at sterlingparks.org or by contacting the Sterling Park District directly at 815-622-6200.