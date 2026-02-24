Shaw Local

Lenten Lunches series begins Feb. 25 in Morrison

The First Presbyterian Church of Morrison had some restorative work done on its vintage stained glass windows. This is one of the church's large windows taken as the sun sets on Friday, Aug. 23. 2024.

The First Presbyterian Church of Morrison (Earleen Hinton)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Morrison Ministers’ Council will host its fourth annual Lenten Lunches series.

All are welcome to these five lunches, hosted at noon on Wednesdays from Feb. 25 to March 25. Each lunch will begin with a short worship service followed by a light lunch.

Host churches this year are:

  • Feb. 25: Kingdom Life Community Church, 11429 Ward Road
  • March 4: First Presbyterian Church, 100 E. Lincolnway
  • March 11: St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 601 N. Jackson St.
  • March 18: United Methodist Church, 200 W. Lincolnway
  • March 25: Ebenezer Reformed Church, 309 E. Park St.
