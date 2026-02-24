Five boys hoops teams open 1A postseason with wins: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Forreston's Mickey Probst (right) looks to the basket as Milledgeville's Bryson Wiersema defends during 1A regional action at Forreston High School on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys basketball

Newman 73, AFC 38: Evan Bushman hit four 3-pointers in the first half and scored 12 points as the Comets led 50-15 at the break to open the postseason in Class 1A. Asher Ernst, George Jungerman and Brandt Camper added nine points. Easton Coward and Tyson Williams had eight points. Newman advances to face Alleman on the road in Wednesday’s regional semifinal at 6 p.m. against the Pioneers. Alleman beat Morrison 56-28.

Kyle Goldman led the Raiders with 12 points.

Eastland 68, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Academy 30: Braden Anderson scored 12 points and Wyatt Carroll added 10 in the postseason opener. Eastland advances to face West Carroll in Wednesday’s 1A Bureau Valley Regional semifinal at 6 p.m.

The Thunder beat Polo 49-44.

Gardner-South Wilmington 64, Amboy 48: Ezra Parker had 14 points and Rylan McNinch added 11 points with 10 rebounds in the postseason setback.

Forreston 61, Milledgeville 44: The Cardinals advanced to face Annawan in Wednesday’s 1A Alleman Regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m.

Fulton 61, Bureau Valley 56: Jacob Voss scored 22 points, DeAngelo Dodd had 11 and Owen Van Zuiden added 10 to open the postseason with a win. Landen Leu scored nine for the Steamers, who advance to face Orion in Wednesday’s Bureau Valley Regional semifinal at 7:30.

Carson Gruber led BV with 17 points.