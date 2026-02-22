Denver Sandrock, Lucas Porter qualify for state swimming: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys swimming

Denver Sandrock, Lucas Porter qualify for state: Sandrock broke Sterling school records in 200-yard freestyle (1:42.90) and 500 free (4:49.14) wins at the United Township Sectional to qualify for state. Porter won the 100 free in 50.63 to qualify.

Sterling took third as a team and coach Kyle Ruiz was named sectional coach of the year. Galesburg was sectional champion. The state swim meet takes place next Friday and Saturday.

Sterling’s Charles Nawrocki, Eugene Frump, Milo Reynolds and Charles Johnson took fifth in the 200 medley relay. Johnson was third in the 200 free, Colin Askegaard was fifth in the 200 IM, Porter was fifth in the 50 free, Reynolds was eighth in the 100 butterfly, Jamie Boze was eighth in the 100 free, Johnson was seventh in the 500, Frump was third in the 100 breast and Askegaard was fourth in the 100 backstroke.

Boze, Askegaard, Porter and Sandrock took second in the 200 free relay by two seconds. Boze, Porter, Askegaard and Sandrock were also runner-ups in the 400 free relay by two seconds.