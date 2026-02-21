Sterling council green lights Griswold, Woodburn avenues’ $4.9M reconstruction project

A long-awaited street reconstruction project in Sterling got the go-ahead and the funding Tuesday night from the Sterling City Council.

The council voted unanimously to award the low bid of $4,692,470 to Martin & Company Excavating of Oregon for work on Griswold and Woodburn avenues.

The city had been hoping to receive a U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant.

“We had hoped to use the RAISE funds for this. This has been sitting on the shelf for nearly three years, trying to get federal funds for it. We were close but no cigar and those funds have been whittled away,” City Manager Scott Shumard told the council.

However, the city does have adequate funds to cover the cost of construction.

“We have the funds for it in the stormwater management fund. It’s a combination of prior bond issuance and the money we’ve been saving up,” Shumard said. The stormwater management fund is funded through a half percent local sales tax.

The reconstruction project is a big one and will happen in two phases over two years, with a substantial completion date of Oct. 4, 2027.

“This covers Griswold Avenue from Ninth to LeFevre and Woodburn from 11th to LeFevre and the side streets that go up there, 11th, 13th and 15th. This will be a complete reconstruction. This will be full curb, gutters, sidewalks and there will be a 10-foot path on the west side of Scheid Park up to LeFevre,” Shumard said.

The first phase of the work will be Griswold from LeFevre to 11th Street and 13th and 15th streets west of Griswold. The remainder of the project will take place in Phase 2.

The total work includes Griswold Avenue from Ninth Street to LeFevre; Woodburn Avenue from 11th Street to LeFevre; 11th Street from Dillon to Woodburn; 13th Street from Dillon to Woodburn and 15th Street from Dillon to Griswold.

The next major project in line for RAISE funds is work in the Highland Park subdivision behind Arthur’s Garden Deli in Sterling.

“The next RAISE grants will probably be for the Highland Park subdivision, which I know is on Alderman Elston’s list. That area doesn’t have curb and gutter. A couple houses don’t even have water at this point. There will be a couple million dollars left in this fund so it shouldn’t take too long to replenish it to do that subdivision after this,” Shumard said.

Alderman at Large Jim Wise expressed his appreciation to the mayor, council, staff and employees for their work getting the project moving forward and funded.

“I commend you for working diligently to get this into the budget,” Wise told the mayor and council. “It’s been something we’ve been talking about for several years now and planned for and a thing that many people on that side of town have been waiting for.”