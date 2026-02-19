Sterling Fire Department grows by 2

Logan Griswold (left) and Gaetano Tusa (right) are sworn in as the newest members of the Sterling Fire Department on Tuesday. Sterling City Clerk Teri Sathoff swore the two in after they were introduced to the council by Sterling Fire Chief David Northcutt. (Jeannine Otto)

That feeling when your new boss has good things to say about your work so far – on your first official day on the job? Two new Sterling firefighters had that feeling as they were sworn into office Tuesday night.

“Our first-week impression is really good for those two guys,” Sterling Fire Chief David Northcutt told the Sterling City Council.

At the start of the meeting, Northcutt introduced the two newest members of the SFD to the council. Following the introductions, the two firefighters were sworn into office by Sterling City Clerk Teri Sathoff.

Logan Griswold, who, Northcutt joked, already has an unofficial nickname of “Clark”, is 24 and grew up in Dixon. Griswold graduated from Dixon High School, Sauk Valley Community College and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He previously worked for Lee County GIS before starting as a paid on-call firefighter for Sterling in November 2025.

Griswold enjoys weightlifting, fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends.

Before joining Sterling Fire Department, Gaetano “Guy” Tusa worked part time as a firefighter/EMT with the Rutland Dundee Fire Protection District in Gilbert.

Guy said he enjoys spending quality time with family and friends and traveling and experiencing different areas. He comes from a family of five, including his mother and father, older sister Bella and younger brother Vinny.

“They are doing really good and getting in some good work before they go to the academy, so we know they are prepared and they are going to make it up there,” Northcutt said.

Before the start of the meeting, Northcutt and Assistant Fire Chief Scott Melton greeted Griswold, Tusa and their families.

“Thank you for lending them to us for the next 30 or 40 years,” Northcutt told their families.

Northcutt, Melton and the Sterling Fire and Police Commission soon will be searching for another firefighter.

In his regular report to the council, Northcutt said Firefighter Spencer Scott had resigned.

“We are reworking our list with the Fire and Police Commission to hire that spot. We are pulling the list on March 6 and we have a mandatory orientation on March 14 so hopefully by the end of April or sometime in early May, we will have that position filled again,” Northcutt said.