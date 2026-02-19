Rock Falls High School hosts 12th annual Percussion Palooza Feb. 22

The Geneseo Indoor Drumline plays a selection of Justin Bieber medleys during the 2022 Percussion Palooza. The 12th annual event will be Sunday, Feb. 22, at Rock Falls High School and will showcase any and all things drumming. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The rhythm section takes center stage this weekend as Rock Falls High School hosts its 12th annual Percussion Palooza on Sunday, Feb. 22, beginning at noon.

The daylong celebration of percussion will feature student solo and ensemble performances, competitive events, awards presentations and a highly anticipated large group showcase highlighting regional ensembles and collegiate performers.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors and free for children younger than 2, with concessions available throughout the event to support the school’s music department.

Solo and ensemble performances will begin at noon, followed by awards and “Best of Day” performances at 3 p.m.

The spotlight then shifts to the Percussion Palooza Showcase at 4 p.m. in the main gym, where audiences can experience an energetic lineup of large percussion ensembles.

Scheduled performers include the Sterling Schools Ensemble at 4 p.m., Geneseo Winter Drumline at 4:20 p.m., Rhythm-Quest Percussion Ensemble at 4:40 p.m., Western Illinois University at 5 p.m. and the Knights Alumni Drumline at 5:20 p.m., culminating with group awards and Louie Bellson honors.

Percussion Palooza continues to serve as a regional gathering for musicians and audiences alike, offering a full afternoon of rhythmic performance and collaboration. The event also is a celebration of percussion held in honor of the late great Louie Bellson, legendary jazz drummer and Rock Falls native, whose musical legacy continues to inspire generations of percussionists.