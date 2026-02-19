Avery Moran is Sterling High School Student of the Month for January

Avery Moran, a senior, is a Sterling High School student of the month for January.

She is the daughter of Mark and Tammy Moran and has two siblings, Griffin and Brady.

What class do you find really engaging and why? I find my 2D art class to be super exciting. It’s taught by Mr. [Stuart] Roddy, who is an incredible teacher who always knows just how to keep his students engaged and keep the curriculum fresh.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned? After high school, I plan to double major in journalism and film and television, and I hope to live and work in Chicago. I definitely want to spend a lot of my time traveling and seeing new parts of the world.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in? One of the highlights of my high school experience has been volunteering for The Penguin Project, an organization through which children and young adults with special needs perform a musical, assisted along the way by their personal mentors and directors. I have also loved being a member of the school’s tennis team. Over the years, I have built so many of my favorite friendships through this sport, and I am so grateful for all the time I’ve spent with my team throughout high school – on the court and off.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: One of the most meaningful experiences of my time in high school has been our group interpretation team qualifying for state each year. The team is always so close and has such a special relationship, and being celebrated for that on a state level is so exciting. I am super proud of our school’s theater program, so having the opportunity to make it a competitive event is incredibly gratifying.

What is your hope for the future? My biggest hope for my future is simply to always love my job and stay passionate about my work. I’d love to spend a lot of time laughing and making people laugh.