Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Fulton’s Tessa Fosdick

Fulton freshman Tessa Fosdick is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week. She won the 115-pound title at the Belvidere Regional with pins in all three wins. (Earleen Hinton)

Name: Tessa Fosdick

School: Fulton

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Freshman

Why she was selected: She won the 115-pound title at the Belvidere Regional with pins in all three wins. The pins came in just 25 seconds, 1:04 and 2:19.

Fosdick and Kerby Germann were Fulton’s first two regional title winners in girls wrestling. Fosdick won two matches at the DeKalb Sectional before falling in her blood round match to the eventual third-place winner. She went 28-12 this season.

Fosdick is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week. Here is a Q&A with the freshman, who was selected through an online vote.

How did you first get into wrestling? What have you learned from it?

Fosdick: I first got into wrestling when I was 4 and my older brother, now one of my coaches, was wrestling, and I was always around the sport. I have learned lots of things that definitely impacted my outside life, not just because of hard practices, but the commitment and how you get out what you put in.

How would you say your season has gone? Anything you are most proud of?

Fosdick: Pretty good. Tough losses, but I’ve definitely improved from last season. My proudest moment was getting first place at regionals.

You and Kerby Germann were the first girls wrestlers to win a regional title for Fulton. What does it mean to make some history like that?

Fosdick: Definitely a very memorable time. Kerby and I have come a long way to do that, so it felt amazing accomplishing that not only for us, but also for the younger girls.

Is there anything you have worked on this season or feel you have improved on?

Fosdick: Yes, I struggled a lot with basic moves, but my coaches helped push me and helped me accomplish my goals.

What are your strengths as a wrestler?

Fosdick: I think one of my best abilities is bouncing back.

Fulton's Tessa Fosdick holds Byron's Rylie Dach during their 115-pound championship match at the Belvidere Regional on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. Fosdick won the match. (Earleen Hinton)

What has stood out about this year’s team?

Fosdick: This year’s team had such a special bond that was built through the IKWF club. We were always there to push each other to be our best selves.

Favorite wrestling memory?

Fosdick: The connections I am able to make with people is my favorite memory because they always are real and last.

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?

Fosdick: Ella Schmit (Bettendorf grad and Iowa women’s wrestler), because she grew up in the area and wrestled guys most of her career.

Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Fosdick: I am involved in FFA and FCA.

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Fosdick: I don’t have a favorite food, but usually during the season I’m always up for some Mexican food.

Favorite place you have visited?

Fosdick: North Carolina

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Fosdick: “Beautiful Boy”

Any idea what you want to do after high school?

Fosdick: Go into the military. I don’t have a branch picked out yet though.