Staats is Sterling High School Student of the Month for January

Gavin Staats, a senior, is a Sterling High School Student of the Month for January.

He is the son of Michael and Rebecca Staats and has two siblings, Grady and Gabby.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: A class I found really engaging at SHS would have to be Ms. Irvin’s Crop Science class. I enjoyed learning about all the different crops that are used around the world and even though it was Ms. Irvin’s first year teaching she did an amazing job. I really enjoyed how she always kept the class interesting. One day we would be looking at plant cells under a microscope and the next day we were out at our local plot taking soil samples and looking at the ears and leaves of the corn plants.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After high school I plan on attending Sauk Valley Community College to enroll in their Electrical and HVAC Programs.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities during high school would have to be cross country and tennis. I enjoyed making new friends throughout the years and have made many memories that will stay with me forever. Being an upperclassman now I enjoy being a positive influence and a great role model to my teammates.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: My most memorable and meaningful moment was during my sophomore year on the cross country team when both the boys and girls teams made it to state. It was an amazing experience getting to be a part of that team and being able to experience this alongside some of my closest friends.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is that I continue growing as a person by helping others, and continue going to church every Sunday. I also hope that I find a career that challenges me while still making time for activities I enjoy doing and the people I like spending time with.