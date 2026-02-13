Morrison Junior High School launches ‘Certificate of Employability’ program

Morrison Community Unit School District No. 6 is launching a Certificate of Employability program at Morrison Junior High School this spring.

This innovative five-session workshop series, developed in partnership with the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, is designed to bridge the gap between classroom education and the real-world business sector.

The program connects students directly with local employers to master the essential “soft skills” required for success in any career path. Through interactive sessions led by business leaders from local organizations, students will gain hands-on experience in:

Teamwork and communication: Learning how to collaborate effectively in a professional setting

Adaptability and flexibility: Understanding how to pivot and solve problems in a dynamic work environment

Accountability and reliability: Recognizing the importance of work ethic and dependability

Career preparation: Drafting professional resumes and participating in mock interviews with actual hiring managers

“We are dedicated to ensuring every student has a clear path to success after graduation,” said Morrison Superintendent Matthew DeBaene. “The Certificate of Employability program brings our local business community into the classroom, giving our junior high students a head start on understanding what employers are truly looking for. It’s about building confidence and connecting their current education to their future careers.”

The curriculum aligns with the Illinois State Board of Education’s standards for essential employability skills. Beyond skill-building, each session allows guest presenters to share their personal career journeys and discuss various pathways within their industries, broadening students’ horizons about potential futures in the Sauk Valley.

The program will culminate in a final session where students put their new skills to the test in professional dialogue, receiving direct feedback from local professionals.