Clemen is Newman High School’s student of the month

Matthew Clemen, a senior, is Newman Central Catholic High School’s student of the month for January.

He is the son of Linda and Earl Clemen.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find my criminal justice class, taught by Mr. Michael Wolfley, the most engaging because it is full of hands-on, scenario-based activities. Additionally, Mr. Wolfley awarded me a ride-along with the Dixon Police Department for being the student of the month for the criminal justice class.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I am attending Iowa State University, where I plan to study aerospace engineering. As far as travel, I am heading to Greece, Turkey, and Italy for a long vacation right after graduation.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular activity is football because of the brotherly bond that we all created with each other, and it’s always been my favorite sport. Football has taught me how to lead by example. My second favorite activity is wrestling because it is a test of how you can handle yourself, and you can’t blame anyone else for the outcome. Wrestling has boosted my confidence exponentially.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: The most meaningful activity was our yearly Kairos retreat, and one of my most memorable activities was when I got to put on a bite suit and have two K-9s bite me in my criminal justice class.

What is your hope for the future?: I plan on obtaining a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering, and I hope to work on or around planes. My dream aerospace job would be with Lockheed Martin, helping design new products. On top of that, I plan on learning how to fly planes and joining the military at some point.