Cam Jones has triple double in Polo win: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls basketball

Polo 59, Morrison 24: Cam Jones posted a triple double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win. Else Monaco added 14 points for Polo.

Eastland 53, Rock Falls 31: Izzy Ames had 15 points and nine rebounds in the win for Eastland (23-6). Morgan McCullough added 13 points.

Dixon ranked sixth: The Duchesses (24-3) are ranked No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Class 3A poll. Sterling is also receiving votes. Newman is also receiving votes in the Class 1A poll.

Boys basketball

Newman ranked third: The Comets are ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 1A AP poll. Eastland is also receiving votes.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,617, Galesburg 2,392: Sterling wrapped up a 13-1 season in dual meets after the win at Blackhawk Lanes. Sarah Doughty rolled a 669 and 255 high game, while freshman Adaya Frohling had a 565 series and 257 high game.

Dixon 2,905, Rock Island 2,505: Addison Cox led Dixon with a 552 series and Madelyn Bird added a 527. The Duchesses finished 12-2 in dual meets.