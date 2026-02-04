Karlson is Amboy High School student of the month for February

Kiera Karlson, a senior, is Amboy High School’s student of the month for February.

She is the daughter of Cindy and Chris Karlson and has two siblings, Delaney and Cain Powers.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class I find most engaging is my calculus class. I find this most engaging, mainly because of my teacher, Dinger. Dinger keeps us engaged in her classes by making up dances, singing songs and teaching us funny but useful life lessons (she also bribes us with treats when we are about to learn something hard). We get to joke in class, and she always tells us her “phrases that payes” and my favorite one is, “If you don’t know what to do, do something.” This has taught me that even if I’m stuck or don’t know what to do, I should just do something.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend North Park University in Chicago. I plan to study nursing while furthering my softball career.

What is your favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activity you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular is softball. I’ve played softball for over half my life, and it is something I look forward to every year. This year, I am really trying to soak in the last moments with my team, since we grew up playing together.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: An event that was meaningful to me this year was our Care without a Cost drive. This year, I was able to be a part of this drive, which allowed people to donate stuff they didn’t use anymore so other people could come in and “shop”. It was a great feeling knowing that anyone who needed clothes, toys, shoes, etc. could come in and get the things they needed and may not have been able to afford. We had a lot of different people come in, and it was nice to help those in need.