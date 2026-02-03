Man, sentenced to jail for DUI crash that killed Sterling businessman, violates probation, could faces prison

A Deer Grove man who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence during a head-on crash that killed a Sterling businessman admitted to having drugs while on probation and could now face prison.

Alan Thompson

Alan. E. Thompson Jr., 54, pleaded guilty in June 2024 to a charge of aggravated driving under the influence in connection with the Oct. 21, 2020, collision that took the life of Timothy D. Gonigam, president of Astec Mobile Screens in Sterling.

Thompson also pleaded guilty to improper lane use. Charges of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and failure to reduce speed were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and four years of probation. He also was fined $26,000 and must pay $17,208 in restitution.

According to documents filed in Whiteside County Circuit Court, Thompson admitted Monday that he failed to report as required to Whiteside County Court Services, specifically on June 9, 2025, and June 16, 2025. He also admitted that he possessed or consumed an illegal drug on or about May 27, 2025, and June 23, 2025, according to court records.

He’s been held in the Whiteside County Jail since June 25, 2025. His next court date, a sentencing hearing, is set for 10 a.m. April 28. Aggravated DUI causing death is a Class 2 felony that carries a possible sentence of three to 14 years in prison; however, probation in place of a prison sentence is a possibility.

According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson was northbound on state Route 40 at Green River Bridge north of Osage Road about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 2020, when he crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Gonigam, 58, of Walnut.

Gonigam died at the scene. Thompson was treated at OSF St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Rockford for unspecified injuries.

Gonigam worked for Astec Mobile Screens for 37 years, starting when it was Production Engineered Products in Walnut. He was its president and general manager at the time of his death.