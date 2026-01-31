Sterling’s Vivianna Torres wins her weight at Big 6 meet: Friday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls wrestling

Vivianna Torres takes first at Big 6 meet: Torres had two pins to win the 145-pound title at the Western Big 6 Conference meet as Sterling was fourth as a team with 56 points. Nevaeh Delgado (110 pounds), Juliet Funderberg (170) and Arianna Tamayo (235) were all runner-ups. Katherine Garcia (100) took fourth.

Geneseo (145.5) won the team title, followed by Rock Island (109.5) and Moline (109).

Boys basketball

Eastland 59, Polo 36: Parker Krogman led Eastland with 16 points and Wyatt Carroll added 12 in the road win. Jordan Reed Polo with 15 points.

Oregon 85, Genoa-Kingston 65: Benny Olalde had 19 points and Keaton Salsbury added 18 in the home win. Tucker O’Brien (13 points) and Cooper Johnson (12) were also in double figures.

Fulton 64, Morrison 32: Jacob Voss scored 18 points and Landen Leu added 17 in the home win for Fulton (10-14, 5-2). Brayden Rubright scored 16 points and Izaak Neas had 12 for Morrison.

Girls basketball

Oregon 48, Genoa-Kingston 32: Aniyah Sarver had 22 points and Addi Rufer added 10 in the home win.

Dixon 57, Rock Falls 22: The Duchesses improved to 23-3 and 5-1 in the Big Northern Conference with the road win.