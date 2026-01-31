Oregon boys and girls basketball earn wins: Friday’s Sauk Valley Media Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Oregon 85, Genoa-Kingston 65: At Oregon, the Hawks made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Cogs in the Big Northern Conference. The Hawks improved to 19-6 overall and 4-2 in the BNC, Benny Olalde scored 19 to lead a balanced attack for the Hawks. Keaton Salsbury added 18, Tucker O’Brien 13 and Cooper Johnson 12 for Oregon.

Fulton 64, Morrison 32: At Fulton, Jacob Voss scored 18 as the Steamers took the Northwest Upstate Illini contest from the Mustangs. Landen Leu added 17 for Fulton (10-14, 5-2). Brayden Rubright scored 16 for Morrison (9-13, 5-2).

Eastland 59, Polo 36: At Polo, Parker Krogman scored 17 as the Cougars maintained their hold on the top spot in the NUIC with the win over the Marcos. Wyatt Carroll added 12 for Eastland (19-3, 6-0). Jordan Reed led Polo (8-12, 2-5) with 15 points.

Amboy 43, Ashton-Franklin Center 30: At Amboy, the Clippers snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the Raiders in an NUIC contest. Amboy improved to 10-14 overall and 3-4 in the NUIC.

Erie-Prophetstown 58, Hall 34: At Erie, the Panthers picked up the Three Rivers Athletic Conference win over the Red Devils to improve to 10-8 overall and 3-3 in the TRAC.

Girls basketball

Oregon 48, Genoa-Kingston 32: At Oregon, Addison Rufer scored 10 points as the Hawks won their first BNC contest of the season, Avery Kitzmiller added eight points for Oregon (13-12, 1-6).

Dixon 57, Rock Falls 22: At Rock Falls, the Duchesses won for the 12th time in the last 13 games to improve to 23-3 overall and 5-1 in the BNC.