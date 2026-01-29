Shaw Local

Newman’s Garret Matznick scores 26 in win over E-P: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

By Drake Lansman

Boys basketball

Newman 57, Erie-Prophetstown 49: Garret Matznick hit four 3-pointers, went 6 of 7 at the line and scored 26 points in the Comets’ road win. Asher Ernst scored 10 points and George Jungerman added eight. Newman was ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Class 1A poll.

Evan Steimle led the Panthers with 16 points and Gus Schultz added 14.

Eastland 50, Amboy 18: Parker Krogman scored 14 points, Braden Anderson had 11 and Zy Haverland added 10 in the road win. The Cougars led 21-7 after the first quarter.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,872, Kewanee 2,195: Sterling was led by Kara Garcia’s 589 series and 264 high game in the dual win. Sterling improved to 12-1.

