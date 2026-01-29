Lee County property transfers for Jan. 19-23, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Maytown Ridge Farms Llc to Westin Patrick Montavon, 2 Parcels: 13-21-18-100-003 and 13-21-18-300-007, $552,219

Bradley A. Capes and Pamela G. Capes to Thomas S. Vinje and Laura J. Vinje, 1202 GREGDEN SHORES DR, STERLING, $375,000

St Marys Cement Us Llc to Vaughn M. Rhodes and Melissa M. Rhodes, 2 Parcels: 07-02-16-400-007 and 07-02-16-400-011, $48,280

James B. Feuchter and Diane Feuchter to Custom Underground Inc, 702 CARTWRIGHT, ASHTON, $394,000

H&r Dixon Realty Llc to Sondra Civitano, 520 THIRD STREET W, DIXON, $1,052,500

Jessie M. Perez and Jesse M. Perez to Adam C. Gerber and Kendall M. Gerber, 1902 W. 1ST ST., DIXON, $168,000

Larry J. Tincher and Donna Tincher to Carlos Alberto Cuevas Carrillo, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-180-005, $19,000

Maytown Ridge Farms Llc to Andrew L. Montavon, 384 DOWNEY ROAD, AMBOY, $566,200

Andrew S. Kida and Kristen A. Barco Kida to Ryan Whitson and Kathleen Whitson, 511 RICHARDSON, ASHTON, $166,000

Quit Claims

Moore Family Land Llc and Moore Prime Properties Llc, 1315 GALENA AVE N, DIXON, $0.00

Kevin D. Johnson Sr. to Kevin D. Johnson Jr and Emma Johnson, 2077 GRAND DETOUR RD, DIXON, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Maria M. Nieves Trustee and Robles Nieves Family Trust to Glen Mundell, 219 W PROVOST, AMBOY, $140,000

Deeds in Trust

Herbert L Carberg Trustee, Herbert L Carberg Revocable Trust, Carol Carlberg Trustee, and Carol Carlberg Revocable Trust to David D. Carlberg Trustee, Deborah A. Carlberg Trustee, David D. Carlberg Living Revocable Trust, and Deborah A. Carlberg Living Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 22-18-32-100-020, $10.00

Herbert L Carberg Trustee, Herbert L Carberg Revocable Trust, Carol Carlberg Trustee, and Carol Carlberg Revocable Trust to David D. Carlberg Trustee, Deborah A. Carlberg Trustee, David D. Carlberg Living Revocable Trust, and Deborah A. Carlberg Living Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 05-17-25-300-003, $10.00

Debra L. Catalina to Debra L Catalina Trustee and Debra L. Catalina Living Trust, 1962 IL RT 26, DIXON, $0.00