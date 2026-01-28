Fulton apartment building fire cause remains ‘undetermined’

Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday at 201 11th Ave., Fulton, in wind chills as low as 14 degrees below zero. (Photo provided by Tony Vanderleest)

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a Fulton apartment building Sunday morning.

Firefighters from nine departments battled the blaze at 201 11th Ave. throughout the day in wind chills as low as 14 degrees below zero.

The fire was called in shortly before 7:30 a.m., Fulton Fire Chief Eric Burden said, adding that all occupants were out of the building when firefighters arrived. No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene Sunday to determine the cause of the fire. Burden said Tuesday the fire’s cause is described as “undetermined.”

Commonly known as the Martin Hotel, the building was constructed in 1854 by Bradstreet Robinson. The structure was among the oldest in the city.

The building’s residents stayed at the AmercInn in Fulton after the fire. Burden said the American Red Cross also was called in to assist the families, and community members have coordinated an effort to collect clothes and items for the families.