Sterling man pleads guilty in 4 separate felony cases, including arson for 2024 Galt house fire

A Sterling man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday in four separate cases, including one accusing him of setting a Galt home on fire.

Rodney Swan, 26, pleaded guilty to felony arson and was sentenced to 7 years in prison for the Oct. 8, 2024, fire at 5403 Anne St. in Galt that sent two people to the hospital. One charge each of felony aggravated arson/knowing people were present, and residential arson was dropped as part of a plea deal.

Swan was accused of using gasoline to start the fire about 10 p.m. Oct. 8, 2024, in Galt.

When arriving at the home, Sterling and Rock Falls firefighters found heavy fire showing from multiple doors and windows and a live electrical utility wire down on the driveway, according to a city of Sterling news release. Ten other fire departments soon were called to the scene to help fight the blaze.

Three people were in the home at the time of the fire; all three suffered smoke inhalation, with two taken to a Rockford hospital for further treatment.

Investigators said Swan had had an earlier dispute with one of the home’s residents, and that 30 minutes prior to the fire breaking out at the home, Swan had appeared on surveillance video at a Sterling Casey’s store. He was seen spending $20 on gas he had put into a round red gas can.

Investigators determined the fire started in the rear of the home, where the kitchen and garage met on the south side of the residence. The state fire marshal’s office concluded the fire was intentionally set.

That same gas can was found after the fire on property neighboring the burned-out home, with the property owner alerting authorities that he had found the gas can, investigators have testified. Prosecutors on Feb. 27, 2025, charged Swan with one count each of aggravated arson, knowing people are present, which is a Class X felony; residential arson; and arson.

Swan also pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday in three other cases, all of which will be served concurrently with the arson sentence. They include:

• A December 2024 weapons case: He was sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. One count each of reckless discharge of a firearm and reckless conduct was dismissed. In that case, Swan had placed a loaded gun in his waistband, and the gun discharged into his right thigh as he was pulling up his pants, according to court documents. Those charges were filed Jan. 8, 2025; he was taken into custody Jan. 11, 2025.

• A May 2024 drug case: He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of meth and was sentenced to 5 years in prison. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

• A May 2022 burglary case: He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and was sentenced to 5 years in prison. One count of criminal trespass to a building was dismissed.

Several cases earlier filed against Swan were dismissed Friday as part of the plea agreement. They include:

• A March 2022 case of resisting a police officer, a misdemeanor.

• An October 2022 felony burglary case that also included one count each of criminal trespass to a building and disarming a police officer.

• An October 2022 case of misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

• A November 2022 case accusing him of possession of meth and driving on a suspended license.

• Another November 2022 case accusing him of driving on a suspended license.