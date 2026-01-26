Anderson is Rock Falls High School student of the month

Bryce Anderson, a senior, has been named a Rock Falls High School student of the month for January.

He is the son of William and Natasha Anderson and has two siblings, Riley and Alaina.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I really enjoy calculus because I love math and it involves lots of critical thinking into what can work and when the final answer is a simple number, it is super relieving.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to more than likely attend the University of Iowa and major in Pharmacy. From there, I hope to get my Doctorate of Pharmacy (PharmD) from pharmacy school so I can be a licensed pharmacist.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Scholastic Bowl: Being able to know the most useless academic trivia and being good at it. It has allowed me to know lots of stuff from all different subjects. Speech Team: Hanging out for hours with lots of friends and improving my public speaking skills.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Winning the annual Scholastic Bowl “Twin City” match two years in a row just in time for the coach’s retirement.

What is your hope for the future?: Become a licensed pharmacist and travel the world with the money I hopefully make.