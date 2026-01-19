Wolfe is a Sterling High School student of the month

Mackenzie Wolfe, a senior, is Sterling High School’s student of the month for December.

The daughter of Scott and Christina Wolfe, she has two siblings, Makenna and Makayla Wolfe.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class that I found most engaging was Introduction to Education, instructed by Heather Johnson my junior year. This course was especially engaging because I learned about childhood development and how it applies within the classroom setting. It allowed me to refine and strengthen the skills necessary for becoming a future teacher.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan on attending Sauk Valley Community College to pursue an associate degree in elementary education. Upon completion, I will attend a four-year university, which will enable me to finish my undergraduate degree, allowing me to teach. I hope to positively impact future generations educationally, just as Sterling Schools played a key role in shaping my own educational experience.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular activities involve volunteering with both Bear Necessities and the Sauk Valley Community College Impact Program. Bear Necessities focuses on providing basic necessities to individuals who are less fortunate, while the Impact Program allows me to donate my time wherever help is needed within the community. Volunteering gives me an outlet to assist others, and I truly find happiness in making a positive difference.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Winning track sectionals during my junior year was a memorable experience that truly resonated with me. Our success was the result of a strong team effort, which reflects my appreciation for collaboration and my commitment to giving 100% in every opportunity I am given.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to continually strive for growth not only for myself, but also for others. I aim to shine through my career, lifestyle, and character. Each day presents a new opportunity to give my best and reflect that positivity into the world.