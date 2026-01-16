1 killed, 2 hurt in Whiteside County crash north of Fulton

One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on Illinois 84 north of Fulton.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 9:21 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle traffic crash on state Route 84 near Spring Valley Road, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

Upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles and three occupants, all of whom had suffered serious injuries. Firefighters and EMS personnel extricated the vehicles’ occupants and taken them to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center in Clinton, Iowa.

One driver was pronounced dead at MercyOne. The other two people suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Booker said. The names of those involved are being withheld at this time pending family notification.

Route 84 was closed for about five hours while emergency response operations and an on-scene investigation were conducted.

The crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

“This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family of the individual who lost their life,” Booker said. “Our Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash and we ask for patience as that work continues.”

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Thomson Fire and Ambulance, Fulton Fire and Ambulance, the Clinton, Iowa, Fire Department Ambulance, Fulton Police Department, Illinois State Police Troop 1, the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and Downtown Auto Clinic.