Payne is Amboy High School student of the month for January

Peyton Payne, a senior, has been named Amboy High School’s student of the month for January.

She is the daughter of Scott and Kelly Payne and has three siblings: Brynleigh, Thomas and Paisley.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class I find most engaging is calculus. I have never been a fan of math class; I have always found it boring or hard to learn. This year, it has become my favorite class, which is taught by Cynthia Carlson. She is always able to make any topic, no matter how boring or hard, easier to understand and engaging. Along with the math lessons, she also teaches us valuable life lessons that I will continue to carry with me in my future.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduation, I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College and then transfer to a four-year university to major in Early Childhood Education.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities are volleyball and softball. Both of these sports have taught me valuable life lessons while being surrounded by some of my best friends.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Going to state and winning this year for football; it was so fun cheering on my classmates for their last football game.