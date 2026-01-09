Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Fulton’s Breleigh Hayton

Name: Breleigh Hayton
School: Fulton
Sport: Basketball
Year: Sophomore
Why she was selected: She scored 19 points in a 46-39 comeback win over Stark County and helped the Steamers go 3-1 at Erie-Prophetstown’s Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic. Fulton trailed 19-4 before playing its way back to a win. The Steamers have won five of their last six games.
Hayton is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week. Here is a Q&A with the sophomore standout.
How did you first get into basketball?
Hayton: I have played basketball for as long as I can remember. I started in rec leagues and always played with my brother growing up.
What do you like about basketball? Have you learned anything from it?
Hayton: I like how competitive and fast-paced it is. Basketball has taught me resilience, discipline and how to be a good teammate.
Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?
Hayton: My biggest strength is shooting. This year, I have been working on driving to the basket more. I attribute my success to listening to my coaches and always trying to improve every day.
What stands out about this year’s team?
Hayton: We work well together and push each other to be better.
Any highlights or standout moments for you and the team so far this season?
Hayton: Going 3-1 at the Warkins tournament.
What are your goals this season? Does the team have any goals?
Hayton: My goal is to attack the hoop more. As a team, winning conference was one of our main goals.
Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?
Hayton: Caitlin Clark
Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?
Hayton: Volleyball, track and softball.
Do you have a favorite book or quote?
Hayton: “Success is not given, it is earned. You have to put in the work and stay focused on your goals.” - Caitlin Clark
Favorite restaurant?
Hayton: Olive Garden
Favorite place you have visited?
Hayton: Florida
Favorite movie?
Hayton: Moana
Favorite music artist or genre?
Hayton: Zach Bryan
Any favorite school subjects?
Hayton: Math