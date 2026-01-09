Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Fulton’s Breleigh Hayton

Fulton's Breleigh Hayton (left) passes to a teammate during a home game. She is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week. (Earleen Hinton)

Name: Breleigh Hayton

School: Fulton

Sport: Basketball

Year: Sophomore

Why she was selected: She scored 19 points in a 46-39 comeback win over Stark County and helped the Steamers go 3-1 at Erie-Prophetstown’s Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic. Fulton trailed 19-4 before playing its way back to a win. The Steamers have won five of their last six games.

Hayton is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week. Here is a Q&A with the sophomore standout.

How did you first get into basketball?

Hayton: I have played basketball for as long as I can remember. I started in rec leagues and always played with my brother growing up.

What do you like about basketball? Have you learned anything from it?

Hayton: I like how competitive and fast-paced it is. Basketball has taught me resilience, discipline and how to be a good teammate.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Hayton: My biggest strength is shooting. This year, I have been working on driving to the basket more. I attribute my success to listening to my coaches and always trying to improve every day.

What stands out about this year’s team?

Hayton: We work well together and push each other to be better.

Any highlights or standout moments for you and the team so far this season?

Hayton: Going 3-1 at the Warkins tournament.

What are your goals this season? Does the team have any goals?

Hayton: My goal is to attack the hoop more. As a team, winning conference was one of our main goals.

Fulton's Breleigh Hayton-Terrock (12) drives the baseline to put up a shot against Eastland during a Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 game at Eastland High School in Lanark. Terrock led the Steamers in scoring with 17 points in the 42-34 loss. (Earleen Hinton)

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?

Hayton: Caitlin Clark

Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Hayton: Volleyball, track and softball.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Hayton: “Success is not given, it is earned. You have to put in the work and stay focused on your goals.” - Caitlin Clark

Favorite restaurant?

Hayton: Olive Garden

Favorite place you have visited?

Hayton: Florida

Favorite movie?

Hayton: Moana

Favorite music artist or genre?

Hayton: Zach Bryan

Any favorite school subjects?

Hayton: Math