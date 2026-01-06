Newman girls basketball beats Kewanee: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls basketball

Newman 55, Kewanee 36: Lucy Oetting led the Comets with 13 points and Gisselle Martin scored 11 in the win. Elaina Allen (nine points), Anna Propheter (nine) and Paizlee Williams (eight) also neared double figures for Newman.

Dixon 56, Rock Island 44: Ahmyrie McGowan led the Duchesses with 18 points as Dixon improved to 14-2.

Eastland 34, Oregon 25: Morgan McCullough hit four 3-pointers and led the Cougars (15-1) with 15 points. Sarah Eckardt had nine points and Aniyah Sarver scored seven for the Hawks.

Boys basketball

Faith Christian 53, Tri-State Christian 27: Carson Bivins scored 17 points and Brady Bivins added 11 in the road win. Jaxen Coester added nine points and Noah Considine had four.

Bureau Valley 58, Amboy 45: Blake Foster scored a game-high 20 points and Logan Philhower had 15 in the Storm win. Landon Carter had 11 points, Ezra Parker had 11 and Caden Hermeyer added 10 for the Clippers.

Boys bowling

Rock Island 3,430, Sterling 3,041: Bryce Kooy led Sterling with a 659 series and a 278 high game. Augie Knutsen was second on Sterling with a 540 as both rolled personal bests.

Girls bowling

Dixon 2,925, Moline 2,781: Mollee Wickert led the Duchesses with a 584 series at Plum Hollow. Madelyn Bird was second for Dixon with a 512.