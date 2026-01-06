Dixon’s former Snyder’s pharmacy, now 301 North, sold to CGH Medical Center

Sold to CGH Medical Center last year, 301 North in Dixon has a hard closing date of Jan. 31, though it’s possible that date could be moved up. (Alex T. Paschal)

The former Snyder’s pharmacy in Dixon, now a convenience store, will close by Jan. 31 after being sold to CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

In fall 2024, the former Snyder’s at 301 N. Galena Ave. in Dixon, closed its pharmacy and rebranded as 301 North, selling alcohol, giftware and other goods. Lee County records show the pharmacy was bought out by Walgreens on Oct. 2, 2024, and the property was sold by owner Tom Felker to CGH for $2.6 million on June 2, 2025.

CGH Media Coordinator Breanne Hunter told Shaw Local the healthcare organization based in Sterling is evaluating its options, but it did not have any more information to share at this time.

301 North employees said the store announced it would close Jan. 31. Store manager Amanda Askam confirmed with Shaw Local that the store is going to close, but said she did not know when that would happen.

Felker did not immediately respond to Shaw Local’s request for comment.

301 North’s remaining inventory, mainly alcohol, is being sold at various discounted prices until the store closes. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For information, call 815-284-8001.