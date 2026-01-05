Clinton Symphony Orchestra concert is Jan. 11

Four music ensembles from the Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform Sunday, Jan. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton.

It’s the fourth concert in the symphony’s 72nd season.

The 2 p.m. performance will open with Anton Dvorak’s “American” quartet performed by the Prairie Rose String Quartet. The piece was composed in 1893 during the composer’s summer vacation in the village of Spillville, Iowa, and is one of the most well-known works for string quartet. Clinton Symphony Orchestra violinist Kellie Connolly leads the quartet, along with violinist Leticia Oyervides, violist Natalie Backes, and cellist Haley Nicholson.

Three instruments of the flute family – piccolo, flute, and alto flute – will perform three pieces by contemporary composer Herman Beefunk. The movements are titled “Birdsong,” “Flight,” and “The Journey.” The ensemble goes by the name Grace Notes Flutes and is organized by Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s principal flutist Crystal Duffee, along with Karen McClintock and Cheryl Jordan.

A trio written by German composer Johannes Brahms for alto voice, viola, and piano will be performed by Clinton native Peter Calhoun, his wife Amy Calhoun and their pianist Kevin Edens.

To close the afternoon performance, a trio of piano, violin, and cello will perform one of Mozart’s final piano trios. The ensemble is three longtime musicians of the symphony – Nadia Wirchnianski, piano; July Marston, violin; and David Spaulding, cello.

Admission to the concert is by season ticket, or by a $20 ticket available at the door. All students are admitted free and may apply at the door for a half-price ticket for their adult companion.

Detailed information for the music to be performed and the performers is available on the symphony’s website at clintonsymphony.org.