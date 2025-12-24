Sterling Park District fitness memberships offer total access, flexibility

Fitness classes are available for people of all ages at Westwood in Sterling. (Photo provided by the Sterling Park District)

Residents looking for a comprehensive fitness experience can take advantage of fitness memberships through Sterling Park District.

The Total Fitness Pass is designed to provide access to a wide range of facilities, programs and amenities that support fitness goals at every level.

All Total Fitness Pass memberships include unlimited access to the fitness areas at Westwood during open and drop-in hours. Members can use more than 40,000 square feet of fitness equipment, functional training space and fitness turf. An indoor 60-yard turf field and a 200-meter track allow for walking, running and training year-round.

Memberships also include access to a variety of fitness classes, stretching areas and equipment, and two NBA-size wood basketball courts. Families benefit from the Kids Gym, which offers childcare while parents work out.

Additional perks include access to the Duis Center indoor aquatics center, Westwood Wellness services, batting cage and tennis courts. Members also receive a discount on performance training services.

Sterling Park District fitness memberships are structured to be affordable and flexible, meeting the needs of individuals, families and seniors throughout the community. Memberships are available for a variety of household situations, and can be purchased monthly or annually. Discounted passes are available for active, reserve and retired U.S. military personnel, their spouses and immediate family.

For details on membership options or to sign up for a Total Fitness Pass, visit sterlingparks.org or stop by Westwood or the Duis Center.