Prophetstown library offers events for all ages

The Henry C. Adams Memorial Library in Prophetstown will host a craft time for children next month. All school-age children are invited to the library’s January craft event at 10 a.m. Jan. 10. The group will make fluffy puffies using colored paints. All paintings and paints will be sent home with kids to use after the craft. Snacks will be provided.

Brain exercise classes

Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. Regardless of age, whether you’re young or old, it’s never too late to embark on the path of brain training. Dive into this enjoyable and informative class at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Lego Club

Lego Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. All ages are invited. Snacks will be provided.

Book Club to meet in January

The next library book club meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20. The book will be “Liar, Temptress, Soldier Spy” by Karen Abbott.

If you would like to join the book club, email or phone the Henry C. Adams Memorial Library at 309-714-2699 or hcadams1@yahoo.com to order the book.