Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee is Feb. 19 at Dixon High School

Spelling bee contestants spell out words as they wait their turn Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the Lee, Ogle, Whiteside County Regional Spelling Bee.

Spelling bee contestants spell out words as they wait their turn Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the Lee-Ogle-Whiteside County Regional Spelling Bee. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, at Dixon High School. Sponsors are the First National Bank in Amboy, Sauk Valley Media and Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Office of Education.

Finalists from the Lee-Ogle-Whiteside elementary and middle school students in grades 5 through 8 will compete for the regional championship.

The winner receives an all-expense paid trip to Washington D. C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May.

Prizes include Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Webster’s Third New International Dictionary, Amazon.com gift cards, a 2026 United States Mint Proof Set, an Encyclopedia Britannica online subscription and medals.

