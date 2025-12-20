Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee is Feb. 19 at Dixon High School

Spelling bee contestants spell out words as they wait their turn Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the Lee-Ogle-Whiteside County Regional Spelling Bee. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, at Dixon High School. Sponsors are the First National Bank in Amboy, Sauk Valley Media and Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Office of Education.

Finalists from the Lee-Ogle-Whiteside elementary and middle school students in grades 5 through 8 will compete for the regional championship.

The winner receives an all-expense paid trip to Washington D. C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May.

Prizes include Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Webster’s Third New International Dictionary, Amazon.com gift cards, a 2026 United States Mint Proof Set, an Encyclopedia Britannica online subscription and medals.