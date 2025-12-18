Thomson penitentiary inmate sentenced to life in prison for killing cellmate

A federal prison inmate at the U.S. penitentiary in Thomson has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2020 murder of his cellmate.

Houston Clyde, 28, was sentenced during a hearing on Wednesday in federal court in Rockford, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston imposed the life sentence.

Clyde, formerly of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, fatally stabbed his cellmate, Edsel Aaron Badoni, 37, of Blue Gap, Arizona, while the pair were incarcerated in November 2020 at the Thomson prison.

The fatal stabbing occurred while Clyde was serving a 17-year sentence for a 2016 murder in Tuba City, Arizona, according to the release.

Clyde was indicted on June 28, 2022, on charges of second-degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and possession of a weapon in connection with the death. Clyde pleaded guilty earlier this year to the second-degree murder charge.

The sentence was announced by Andrew S. Boutros, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Douglas S. DePodesta, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI.