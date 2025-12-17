Thome is Rock Falls High School December student of the month

Logan Thome, a senior, is Rock Falls High School’s student of the month for December.

He is the son of Jo and Robert Thome and has two siblings, Braeden and Hannah.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find my calculus class very engaging because I enjoy doing math, and it pushes me to do my best academically.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College for 2 years then transfer to a 4-year university.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities are wrestling and the youth group at my church. Wrestling has taught me to stay disciplined in every aspect of my life, even when things are hard. The youth group at my church has helped me to become a better person through Christ.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable?: One memorable moment from high school was the B.L.I.N.D. retreat. It was beneficial because it pushed me out of my comfort zone to meet new people and to become a better leader.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to continue to walk in my faith and keep athletics a part of my daily life.