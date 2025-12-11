Dixon Stage Left announces auditions for 2026 season

Come celebrate the grand reopening of Dixon Stage Left with auditions for the 2026 season.

Auditions are by appointment only from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 11 and 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Dixon Stage Left, 105 S. Peoria Ave. in Dixon.

Dixon Stage Left is gearing up for an unforgettable 2026 season of comedies, musicals, dramas and murder mysteries, and DSL wants the community to be part of the magic.

Whether a seasoned performer or simply passionate about the arts, this is a chance to shine on stage.

Auditions are open for all roles. Join in on creating a season full of energy, talent and community spirit.

No experience, training or professional materials are required. For musicals, prepare a song with a track that shows off your voice. Also, be prepared to read from a script.

In addition to the full season auditions, director Jimmy Ferraro will be casting the grand opening, world premier production of “She’s on the Verge ... and It’s Only Getting Worse!”

More info and the cast breakdown are available at dixonstageleft.org. Sign up by going to the DSL website or calling 815-440-2999.