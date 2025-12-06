Shaw Local

Nachusa home damaged by fire, several pets perish: Dixon Rural fire chief

By Charlene Bielema

A Nachusa home was heavily damaged by fire early Saturday morning.

Dixon Rural and Dixon City firefighters and Advance EMS were dispatched at 12:46 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, to a structure fire in the 1706 block of Spring St., Nachusa, according to a news release from Dixon Rural Fire Chief Dustin Dahlstrom.

A mutual-aid box alarm was immediately initiated to provide additional resources for the response. When they arrived, fire crews found a two-story residence with heavy fire throughout the structure.

No injuries were reported, but several pets were lost in the fire, according to the release. The scene was cleared at 4:14 a.m.

Assisting at the scene were Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments; firefighters from the Oregon, Franklin Grove, Amboy, Sublette and Polo fire protection districts; the Lee County Sheriff’s Office; CGH EMS; Com Ed; NICOR and Nachusa Township.

