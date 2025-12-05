Comedian will perform at Clinton’s Wild Rose Casino & Hotel Feb. 28

Sarah Colonna will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in the Oakwood Ballroom at the Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, Iowa.

Tickets are on sale for this 21 and older event. The doors will open at 7 p.m.

Colonna is a standup comedian, actor and New York Times bestselling author. She most recently starred as Angie in Netflix’s hit show “Insatiable,” and recurred as Lori in seasons 9 and 10 of “Shameless.”

Colonna became well known as the popular roundtable regular on the hit late night talk show “Chelsea Lately.” Colonna also served as a full-time writer on “Chelsea Lately,” as well as a producer, writer and star of the show’s spin-off scripted series “After Lately.”

Colonna was seen in Michael Rosenbaum’s hilarious comedy “Back in the Day,” alongside Rosenbaum, Nick Swardson, Harland Williams, Morena Baccarin and many others. Colonna also appeared in Diablo Cody’s “Paradise,” CBS’ “Battle Creek,” and “Killing Hasselhoff” with Ken Jeong.

Advance tickets start at $20 plus tax/fees, and they are available for purchase at the Iowa Store Box Office or online at wildroseresorts.com. Day-of show tickets will increase and start at $30 plus tax/fees. A cash bar will be available.