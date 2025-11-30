2 Illinois FFA members win prestigious American Star awards

Nevin Erbsen (center) receives the American Star in Agricultural Placement award during the National FFA Convention & Expo. He is congratulated on stage by Caroline Groth (from left), National FFA eastern region vice president; Cindy Feltmeyer, Eastland FFA Chapter adviser; and his parents, Becky and Carl Erbsen. (Provided photo)

After investing many years into their Supervised Agricultural Experiences projects, two Illinois FFA members were named top in the nation as American Star winners.

Blake Twenhafel from the Wesclin FFA Chapter is the American Star in Agribusiness and Nevin Erbsen from the Eastland FFA Chapter is the American Star in Agricultural Placement. The students received these awards at the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo.

“This is the first time Illinois has had two Star winners in the same year and only six other states have had that happen,” said Mindy Bunselmeyer, executive director of the Illinois Association FFA.

“This is so exciting for those students and what it means to them, their advisers, their schools and their community,” she said. “The root of Illinois FFA success is based on what happens at the local level in the chapter, so to see that happen for two of our communities within the same year builds so much excitement.”

When Twenhafel heard his name announced on the National FFA stage as the American Star, he could hardly believe it.

“It was something I never knew would actually come to fruition,” he said. “It was an ending to my FFA career that I will forever remember.”

The FFA member’s parents, Michael and Angie Twenhafel, and his adviser, Matt Fisher, were also on stage during the award presentation.

“Having them next to me meant a lot,” he said. “It was really amazing and I am grateful for the award — it really humbled me.”

Twenhafel started BT Lawn Care with one customer and during the next few years he expanded his business to include over 50 commercial and residential properties.

“I did that through different advertisements with lawn care signs and marketing on Facebook,” he said. “Word of mouth really allowed my business to grow and expand.”

Twenhafel is currently a junior at the University of Illinois where he is studying crop sciences.

“I am looking forward to a career in the ag industry, as well as being involved in the family farm,” he said. “I am using the skill sets that I learned through BT Lawn Care to carry me into my future goals and aspirations.”

For FFA members, Twenhafel’s advice is to take advantage of the opportunities in FFA.

“In 2018, when I started with one lawn, I never expected to have a client base of over 100 different customers,” he said. “I didn’t know my SAE would eventually mean receiving the highest award from the FFA organization, so always be optimistic.”

Erbsen was quite surprised to be selected the American Star winner.

“I certainly was not expecting it because I thought that the other contestants were a little more experienced than I was,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do when I was on stage.”

The FFA member’s parents, Carl and Becky Erbsen, received the Honorary American FFA Degree at the convention.

“And this was fun to do with my cousin. She was always there whenever I had questions,” Erbsen said about Delana Erbsen, who was one of four finalists for the American Star in Agriscience.

“My project relates to working at our home farm, Erbacres Holsteins, along with working for a neighboring farm, Gunderson Family Dairy, where we utilize four robots to milk about 240 Holstein cows,” he said.

“On our farm, a lot of what I do with my record book revolves around equipment repair and maintenance and I do a lot of feeding,” Erbsen said.

“I am involved with forage, too. We produce about 100 acres of forage products every year including six crops of hay a year,” he said. “I’m involved in every stage of the growth and harvest of that.”

Erbsen encourages other FFA members to find good people to work with.

“I had a great FFA adviser that walked me through every step of the way,” he said about his adviser, Cindy Feltmeyer. “And awesome supporting parents.”

The national convention was the last FFA activity for Erbsen, who has been a member of the organization for six years.

“I hung up my jacket for the final time and it was fun to go out like that,” he said. “Especially doing it with my cousin and my family altogether, along with some friends from home that were always with us throughout this whole journey.”

Erbsen is a junior at Iowa State University where his major is agricultural systems technology with a minor in agronomy.

After completing his college degree, he is leaning toward working at a John Deere dealership or working for the John Deere company in Moline in northwestern Illinois.

“I am interested in working with automation systems and autonomous tractors,” he said.

“I’m so happy and proud of them,” said Bunselmeyer, the FFA executive director. “It’s been really fun — all three of them were extremely successful FFA members in their proficiency and agriscience areas.”

“The capstone is their American FFA Degree, but they got the crown upon the capstone by being named a Star finalist,” she said. “I’m incredibly blessed to have this job because I get to witness that journey, watch it unfold and culminate in great success for them.”