Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Penne is Sterling High School student of the month

Elijah Penne

Elijah Penne (Photo provided by Elijah Penne)

By Charlene Bielema

Elijah Penne is being honored at Sterling High School as an October student of the month.

A junior, he is the son of Julie and Joel Penne and has a sibling, Rowan.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find AP Biology very engaging because Nicole Schlemmer makes it fun, even though it is a challenging course. We do a lot of interesting labs to understand the concepts.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend UW-Platteville to play baseball and study wildlife ecology.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular is baseball because it has taught me how to work hard and overcome adversity. My second favorite extracurricular is golf because I enjoy having fun on the course with my teammates, and it has taught me that high school sports are supposed to be fun.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: I had a lot of fun doing guy-girl dance last year because practices were always entertaining, and Morelia Vargas is a great partner. I look forward to doing it again this year!

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to have a successful collegiate baseball career and become a fisheries biologist after college.

SterlingSterling Public SchoolsEducationStudent of the Month
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.