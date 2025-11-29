Penne is Sterling High School student of the month

Elijah Penne is being honored at Sterling High School as an October student of the month.

A junior, he is the son of Julie and Joel Penne and has a sibling, Rowan.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find AP Biology very engaging because Nicole Schlemmer makes it fun, even though it is a challenging course. We do a lot of interesting labs to understand the concepts.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend UW-Platteville to play baseball and study wildlife ecology.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular is baseball because it has taught me how to work hard and overcome adversity. My second favorite extracurricular is golf because I enjoy having fun on the course with my teammates, and it has taught me that high school sports are supposed to be fun.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: I had a lot of fun doing guy-girl dance last year because practices were always entertaining, and Morelia Vargas is a great partner. I look forward to doing it again this year!

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to have a successful collegiate baseball career and become a fisheries biologist after college.