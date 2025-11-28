Toms is Dixon HS student of the month

Jayden Toms, a senior, is Dixon High School’s student of the month.

The son of Danielle and Jeremy Toms, he has two sisters, Lydia and Hazel.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find calculus to be my most engaging class because it feels like every math class I’ve ever taken has been in preparation for this class, and Mr. Hoffman is one of the best teachers I’ve ever had.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After high school I would like to study either mechanical or nuclear engineering at a 4-year university like UIUC or Purdue. Other than that I have no concrete plans, but I will remain open to new opportunities

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular activities are participating in scholastic bowl because it allows me to continue learning outside the classroom, as well as bringing one of my buddies down to Clinton, Iowa to volunteer at the sawmill Museum.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: One of my favorite memories from my high school experience was the time my sophomore honors chemistry class and the junior AP chemistry class all went on a field trip to Fermilab for the day. It was fun and educational and further inspired my interest in STEM-related fields.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is even after graduating from college I never stop learning and becoming a better version of myself. More importantly, I hope to stay in contact with all of my buddies because I owe so much to them.