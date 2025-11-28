Lofgren is Sterling High School student of the month

Macie Lofgren, a senior, is a Sterling High School student of the month for October.

She is the daughter of Tonya and Brian Lofgren and has three siblings – Hunter, Emily and Maxwell.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: One class I find really engaging is anatomy and physiology taught my Mrs. Nicole Schlemmer. Through interactive activities like using the anatomage table and hands-on dissections, we consistently connect our lessons to real-life body systems and their functions. Rather than simply memorizing, we get to explore and discover concepts as a group, which has kept me motivated and curious every day.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduation I plan to attend a four-year university to study Health Sciences.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite activities are Sterling High School Girls Basketball and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) through New Life Lutheran Church. In basketball, I am able to form deeper team connections where we learn to grow together every day. Girls basketball has taught me the true importance of self-discipline and overcoming adversity, which will help me conquer future challenges. Through FCA, I’ve found a supportive community that encourages me to strengthen my faith and develop as a leader. It has taught me to lead with love and integrity both on and off the court, shaping my approach in everyday life.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: The monthly Parkway senior center visits with Student Council are most meaningful to me because I get to form deeper connections with elders and learn some of the most important life lessons. I get to develop my social skills like patience and respect, all while making fun crafts or playing bingo.

What is your hope for the future?: In the future, I hope to continually grow both personally and professionally. My goal is to build a solid foundation in healthcare, working with strong teams and embracing challenges that once seemed out of reach. Above all, I hope to become a role model who inspires young girls to pursue their dreams with confidence.