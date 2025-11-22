Eastland girls basketball improves to 3-0: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Eastland's Tatum Grim (20) makes a move to the basket during a game with Stockton at the Forreston High School Girls Basketball Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls basketball

Forreston Tournament

Eastland 45, Stockton 22: Trixie Carroll scored 19 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for the Cougars (3-0). Sienna Peterson added 10 points and four steals in the win.

Eastland 42, Morrison 6: Carroll had 11 points, with Tatum Grim and Peterson chipping in nine for the Cougars.

Orangeville 48, Forreston 20: Forreston trailed 20-5 after one quarter in the setback. Hailee Vogt led the Cardinals with six points.

Oregon Tournament

Oregon 36, Aurora Christian 25: Aniyah Sarver and Sarah Eckardt each scored 10 points in the Hawks’ win.

Pecatonica 47, AFC 15: The Raiders fell down 27-8 in the first quarter and were unable to come back. Reese Polk scored four points for AFC.

Newman 59, Rochelle 21: Lucy Oetting scored 13 points and Veronica Haley added 12 in the win. Elaine Allen also scored 10 points in the first half for the Comets.