Eastland girls basketball improves to 3-0: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls basketball
Forreston Tournament
Eastland 45, Stockton 22: Trixie Carroll scored 19 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for the Cougars (3-0). Sienna Peterson added 10 points and four steals in the win.
Eastland 42, Morrison 6: Carroll had 11 points, with Tatum Grim and Peterson chipping in nine for the Cougars.
Orangeville 48, Forreston 20: Forreston trailed 20-5 after one quarter in the setback. Hailee Vogt led the Cardinals with six points.
Oregon Tournament
Oregon 36, Aurora Christian 25: Aniyah Sarver and Sarah Eckardt each scored 10 points in the Hawks’ win.
Pecatonica 47, AFC 15: The Raiders fell down 27-8 in the first quarter and were unable to come back. Reese Polk scored four points for AFC.
Newman 59, Rochelle 21: Lucy Oetting scored 13 points and Veronica Haley added 12 in the win. Elaine Allen also scored 10 points in the first half for the Comets.