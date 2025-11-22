Shaw Local

Eastland girls basketball improves to 3-0: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Eastland's Tatum Grim (20) makes a move to the basket during a game with Stockton at the Forreston High School Girls Basketball Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

Eastland's Tatum Grim (20) makes a move to the basket during a game with Stockton at the Forreston High School Girls Basketball Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

By Drake Lansman

Girls basketball

Forreston Tournament

Eastland 45, Stockton 22: Trixie Carroll scored 19 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for the Cougars (3-0). Sienna Peterson added 10 points and four steals in the win.

Eastland 42, Morrison 6: Carroll had 11 points, with Tatum Grim and Peterson chipping in nine for the Cougars.

Orangeville 48, Forreston 20: Forreston trailed 20-5 after one quarter in the setback. Hailee Vogt led the Cardinals with six points.

Oregon Tournament

Oregon 36, Aurora Christian 25: Aniyah Sarver and Sarah Eckardt each scored 10 points in the Hawks’ win.

Pecatonica 47, AFC 15: The Raiders fell down 27-8 in the first quarter and were unable to come back. Reese Polk scored four points for AFC.

Newman 59, Rochelle 21: Lucy Oetting scored 13 points and Veronica Haley added 12 in the win. Elaine Allen also scored 10 points in the first half for the Comets.

Drake Lansman

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.